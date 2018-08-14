FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 2:51 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

China infrastructure investment to pick up in second half: statistics bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s infrastructure investment is expected to pick up in the second half of the year due to policy support, the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday, after official data showed infrastructure spending slowed in the first seven months.

A shopping mall and housing blocks under construction in the neighbourhood around the new Kunming South Railway Station, in Chenggong District of Kunming, Yunnan province, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brenda Goh/Files

China’s economic growth is still within a reasonable range, the bureau’s spokeswoman Liu Aihua told reporters.

Growth in infrastructure spending, a powerful economic driver last year, slowed to 5.7 percent in January-to-July, from an increase of 7.3 percent in the first six months.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes

