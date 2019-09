FILE PHOTO: A clerk counts Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of a foreign bank in Beijing, China January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Wednesday that it approved 68.9 billion yuan ($9.72 billion) of fixed-asset investment projects in August.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved a total of nine fixed-asset investment projects last month, spokeswoman Meng Wei told reporters in a news briefing.