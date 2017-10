BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s State Council on Friday issued guidelines aimed at boosting private investment in sectors including ones that have monopolies in industries.

A statement on the cabinet’s website said China will widen access for private investment in infrastructure and public utilities sectors.

The guidelines also cover cutting business costs for private enterprises, the statement said.

No details were given. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)