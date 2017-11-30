China issues guidelines to promote public-private partnership investments

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s top state planner issued guidelines on Thursday to promote public-private partnership (PPP) investments that channel private funds into public infrastructure projects.

China will step up financing support for PPP projects involving private capital by measures such as investment subsidies, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website.

China will also prevent illegal financing via PPP projects and fend off risks of hidden debt for local governments, it added.