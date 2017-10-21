China says will guide private capital into higher growth areas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will introduce measures aimed at guiding private investment into areas that have a higher growth potential, a senior official with the state planning agency said on Saturday.

China also would take steps to lower the investment threshold for private investors, said Zhang Yong, the vice-head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), during a briefing on the sidelines of China’s Communist Party Congress.

The manufacturing industry as well as the property market, which have been driving private investment, are now quite weak, Zhang said.

“Now we want to attract investment in sectors with growth potential such as subway projects.”