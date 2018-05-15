FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 4:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's statistics bureau says economy on track to meet growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Steady economic growth in April lays a good foundation for achieving China’s full-year growth target, a spokeswoman from the country’s statistics bureau said Tuesday.

People walk on a bridge near the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Liu Aihua said she expects investment will maintain healthy growth but that there is less room for a boost from infrastructure investment.

China’s government has set a GDP growth target of around 6.5 percent this year, down from the actual 6.9 percent in 2017.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
