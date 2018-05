BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce minister said on Wednesday that China and Japan should strengthen cooperation on advanced manufacturing, technology innovation, sharing economy and elderly care this year.

China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan speaks at the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

Chinese minister Zhong Shan made the comments in a meeting with Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko in Tokyo, according to a statement on the website of China’s commerce ministry.