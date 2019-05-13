Graduating students in China to put pressure on job market, says premier

Students shield themselves from the sun as they line up at a job fair at a university in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 29, 2018. Picture taken November 29, 2018. Tan Qingju/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China still faces “relatively big” pressure on employment this year as the number of college graduates is set to reach another record, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state television.

“There are many factors affecting the stability in the job market, and all government entities in all regions must attach great importance to this issue,” Li said told a meeting, according to China Central Television (CCTV).