China will not resort to competitive yuan devaluation - Premier

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep its yuan currency basically stable within a reasonable range and will not resort to competitive devaluation, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, according to the state TV.

Beijing will push forward market-based currency reform, China Central Television cited Li as saying in a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

China would further open up its banking, securities and insurance sectors, said Li, adding that it was working towards the goal of fully lifting restrictions on foreign ownership in these sectors.