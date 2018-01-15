FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank injects 398 bln yuan via MLF
January 15, 2018

China c.bank injects 398 bln yuan via MLF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lent 398 billion yuan ($61.76 billion) to financial institutions on Monday via its 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF), it said in a statement.

The new MLF loans inject a net 108.5 billion yuan after effectively rolling over 182.5 billion yuan worth of 1-year MLFs maturing on Monday and another 107 billion of the same tenor due to mature on Jan. 24.

On Dec. 14, the People’s Bank of China raised interest rates on liquidity tools, including the one-year MLF to 3.25 percent. ($1 = 6.4445 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

