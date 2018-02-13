FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Financials
February 13, 2018 / 1:26 AM / 2 days ago

China c.bank lends 393 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday it had injected 393 billion yuan ($62.13 billion) into the financial system via one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.25 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

A batch of 243.5 billion yuan of 12-month MLF loans is due to mature on Thursday.

In the same statement, the central bank said it had skipped reverse repos for the 15th straight trading day on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.3250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.