China c.bank lends 393 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday it had injected 393 billion yuan ($62.13 billion) into the financial system via one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.25 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

A batch of 243.5 billion yuan of 12-month MLF loans is due to mature on Thursday.

In the same statement, the central bank said it had skipped reverse repos for the 15th straight trading day on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.3250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)