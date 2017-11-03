FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China c.bank lends 404 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-China c.bank lends 404 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the total amount of maturing MLF loans in Nov)

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it had injected 404 billion yuan ($61.11 billion) into the financial system via one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.20 percent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

A batch of 207 billion yuan of 12-month MLF loans is due to mature on Friday, and another two batches with a total value of 189 billion yuan are set to expire later in the month.

In the same statement, the central bank said it had skipped reverse repos on Friday. ($1 = 6.6105 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.