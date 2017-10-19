UPDATE 1-China aluminium production slips in September -stats bureau

(Adds detail)

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s aluminium output fell a third straight month in September, official data showed on Thursday, although it remains on track to hit a record high in 2017 despite capacity cuts.

The world’s top aluminium producing country churned out 2.61 million tonnes of the metal last month, down 1.1 percent from 2.64 million tonnes in August and 5.6 percent from 2.751 million tonnes in September 2016, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Year-to-date aluminium production still came in at 24.66 million tonnes, up 5 percent year-on-year, the NBS said.

Production has been falling since June’s record high of 2.93 million tonnes, following the closure of illegal smelters. It is set to dip further in the coming months as China imposes its first-ever restrictions on winter aluminium output.

Smelters in 28 northern Chinese cities must reduce production by at least 30 percent, although it appears top producer China Hongqiao Group will be allowed to cut by much less.

China’s overall non-ferrous metals output in September came it at 4.44 million tonnes. Production was up 0.5 percent from 4.42 million tonnes in August and down 3.1 percent from a year ago, but it is also set to post a record high for the full year. .

January-September nonferrous production stood at 40.73 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent from the same period last year. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)