FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2018 / 8:23 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-China Dec fertiliser output down 7 pct y/y at 4.75 mln tonnes, lowest on record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correcting to show in 4th paragraph that the comparison was to the previous month of November.)

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China’s fertiliser output in December dropped 7 percent from a year ago to 4.75 million tonnes, the lowest according to records going back to February 2015, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The drop came after natural gas shortages this winter forced many gas-based fertiliser plants to shut, tightening supplies and pushing up prices in the world’s top agricultural market.

China’s state planner has asked local governments and companies to ensure fertiliser output for spring planting.

The December fertiliser output was down 9.3 percent from November’s 5.24 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.