CORRECTED-China cuts 2017/18 corn output forecast after bad weather affects planting

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday cut its 2017/18 corn output forecast to 211.65 million tonnes, down 0.7 percent from 213.18 million tonnes predicted last month, after drought and hail hit planting in the country's northeast.

China also reduced its 2017/18 sugar import forecast to 3.2 million tonnes from 3.5 million tonnes previously, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) issued by the ministry. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)