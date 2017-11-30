FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's overseas investments still have large growth potential - state planner
#Economic News
November 30, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 2 days ago

China's overseas investments still have large growth potential - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s overseas investments still have relatively large growth potential, despite challenges stemming from growing protectionism in some markets, the top state planner said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The blind optimism of some Chinese companies investing overseas has fuelled misunderstandings in some countries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in a report on China’s offshore investments.

It did not elaborate.

The regulator supports Chinese firms’ efforts to safeguard overseas investments, but their activities still need to be regulated, the NDRC added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

