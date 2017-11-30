China's overseas investments still have large growth potential - state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s overseas investments still have relatively large growth potential, despite challenges stemming from growing protectionism in some markets, the top state planner said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The blind optimism of some Chinese companies investing overseas has fuelled misunderstandings in some countries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in a report on China’s offshore investments.

It did not elaborate.

The regulator supports Chinese firms’ efforts to safeguard overseas investments, but their activities still need to be regulated, the NDRC added.