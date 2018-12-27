China central bank says to maintain prudent monetary policy, keep yuan stable

Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that it will maintain a prudent monetary policy and keep the Chinese currency basically stable, while offering “reasonably ample” liquidity to the market.

On its website, following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking, flexible and targeted.

Market analysts expect the PBOC to keep policy relatively loose to support China’s slowing economy as it deals with trade frictions with the United States and pressure from a multi-year deleveraging campaign.