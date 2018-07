BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese central bank research head said on Friday China’s fiscal policy has room to support the economy, adding that the central government’s fiscal deficit ratio should be higher this year than in 2017.

The government should use fiscal funds to replenish the capital of state-owned financial institutions and ease the strain in financial market deleveraging, Xu Zhong wrote for financial media website Wallstreetcn.com.