Economic News
September 1, 2019 / 12:19 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

China will maintain prudent monetary policy

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase counter-cyclical adjustment of macroeconomic policies and will maintain a prudent monetary policy, China State Council said in a statement on Sunday.

China will keep liquidity reasonably ample and keep appropriate growth in social financing, the government said following a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Commission (FSDC) on Aug 31, Saturday.

It will implement a proactive fiscal policy and will better integrate fiscal, financial and monetary policies.

Reporting by Shivani Singh, Yawen Chen and Judy Hua; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below