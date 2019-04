China will step up proactive fiscal policy - Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, in this March 30, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - A top decision-making body of China’s ruling Communist Party said on Friday that Beijing will step up proactive fiscal policy and maintain prudent monetary policy that is neither too tight nor too loose, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The politburo said the Chinese economy still faces downward pressure and that external conditions are tightening, according to the report, reiterating that the government will effectively support the private economy and the development of small- and medium-sized firms.