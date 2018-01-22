FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:42 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Chinese power consumption climbed over 6 pct in 2017 -NEA

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds Dec data, table)
    BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's power consumption rose
6.6 percent in 2017 from the year before to 6.31 trillion
kilowatt hours (kWh), according to data published on Monday by
the National Energy Administration (NEA).
    The nation's industrial power consumption climbed 5.5
percent to 4.36 trillion kWh in 2017, the NEA said. 
    China's total installed generation capacity reached 1,777.03
gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2017. 
    The world's No.2 economy consumed a total of 574.6 billion
kWh of electricity in December, up 7.4 percent from the year
before, according to Reuters calculations based on the NEA data.
    Below is a table giving a breakdown of China's power
consumption as well as other data for December and the 2017
full-year.
    For news and data on China's power market, please click
.
    
                    Dec*      Y/Y*           2017  Y/Y
 Total Power           574.6        7.4  6.3 trln     6.6
 consumption(bln                                   
 kwh)                                              
 Of which:                                               
 Residential            67.7       10.4     869.5     7.8
 Non-residential*      506.9          7  5.4 trln     6.3
 Primary industry        8.1         11     115.5     7.3
 Secondary             422.8       29.6  4.4 trln     5.5
 industry                                          
 of which:                                               
 light industry         66.3        5.9     749.3       7
 heavy industry        348.8        5.9  3.6 trln     5.2
 Tertiary industry        76       12.6     881.4    10.7
                                                         
 New installed         20.86      -40.5     133.7    10.1
 power capacity(in                                 
 GW)                                               
 In which:                                               
 Hydro                   2.6       -6.1     12.87     9.2
 Thermal                6.53      -56.2     45.78    -9.3
                                                         
 Total installed power                   1,777.03     7.6
 capacity(in GW)                                   
 In which                                                
 Thermal                                 1,106.04     4.3
 Hydro                                     341.19     2.7
 Nuclear                                    35.82     6.5
 Wind                                      163.67    10.5
 Solar                                     130.25    68.7
                                                         
 Power                                     270.00   -20.8
 investment(bln                                    
 yuan)                                             
 In which:                                               
 Hydro                                      61.80     0.1
 Thermal                                       74   -33.9
 Nuclear                                    39.50   -21.6
 Transmission &                             531.5    -2.2
 distribution                                      
 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.
Note: Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry,
fishery and forestry. Excludes units with capacity of less than
6 megawatts.
    
    

 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee; Editing by Joseph
Radford)
