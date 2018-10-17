FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 17, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's premier says economy under increasing pressure amid external volatility

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Premier Li Keqiang said the Chinese economy faced increasing downward pressure, and the government would take targeted measures to prevent large fluctuations in growth, state radio reported on Wednesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, not shown, at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, China on Wednesday October 10, 2018. Daisuke Suzuki/Pool via REUTERS

“With the international environment being complicated and volatile, downward pressure on China’s economy has increased, but we are determined, and we are able, to cope with risks and challenges,” Li said in a speech on a visit to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Li said he expected China’s economic growth to be “within reasonable range” in the third quarter, and expressed confidence in achieving growth targets this year.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Yawen Chen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.