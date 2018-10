BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said any comment or behaviour that seeks to deny or weaken the private economy is wrong and that the ruling Communist Party will always support private firms’ development, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with Russia's Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via Reuters

The report quoted a letter by Xi to private entrepreneurs, which also said the role of the private economy is unquestionable.