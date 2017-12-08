China aims to build long-term property market mechanism - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Friday it will focus on speeding up property market reform and establish a long-term mechanism for the market in 2018, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Residential buildings are seen in Zhongxian, Chongqing, China November 13, 2017. . REUTERS/ Yawen Chen/Files

China will seek solid progress in the battles against major risks of poverty and pollution in the next year, Xinhua said, citing a document released after a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The country will also strengthen work safety, it said.