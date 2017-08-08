FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banking regulator says property loan risks under control

August 8, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 2 months ago

China banking regulator says property loan risks under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Risks surrounding China’s real estate loans are under control, the country’s banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The non-performing property loan ratio was only at 0.49 percent by end of the first quarter, 1.49 percentage points lower than the overall non-performing loan ratio, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

The non-performing loan ratio of loans to property developers was at 0.56 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

