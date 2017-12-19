FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China property investment to slow further in 2018: think tank - media
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
December 19, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 2 days ago

China property investment to slow further in 2018: think tank - media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Growth in China’s real estate investment is likely to slow further next year due to regulations and a corresponding fall in property sales, the China Securities Journal reported a senior think tank official as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Apartment blocks are pictured next to a construction site on a hazy day in Wuqing district of Tianjin, China, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at the State Information Center, said the think tank estimates that property investment will grow by about 6 percent next year, down by about one percentage point from 2017.

“The value and volume of property sales started to fall after peaking in the first quarter of this year as real estate regulations strengthened and monetary policy became more stable and neutral, and this could continue into the second half of 2018,” he told the newspaper.

He also said that more housing system reforms were needed in order to curb speculative property demand as soaring prices were not conducive to sustained and healthy economic development for the long-term.

Reforms could include introducing a mechanism to increase land supply based on a city’s population inflow, accelerating the introduction of tax legislation and developing agencies to provide long-term stable rental housing, he said.

China’s investment growth eased for a second straight month to 4.6 percent in November from a year earlier, the slowest pace since July 2016, according to a Reuters calculation that used National Bureau of Statistics data.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.