BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China will step up financial regulation and crack down on speculation in the property market to fend off bubble risks, state television CCTV reported on Tuesday.

The remarks were made by regulators at the People’s Bank of China, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Ministry of Land and Resources during a joint work meeting held in central China’s Wuhan, CCTV said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)