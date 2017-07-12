FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China outstanding total social financing up 12.8 pct y/y at end-June
July 12, 2017 / 8:10 AM / a month ago

China outstanding total social financing up 12.8 pct y/y at end-June

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's outstanding total social financing was 166.92 trillion yuan ($24.59 trillion) at the end of June, up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.

China's foreign exchange deposits were $793.1 billion at the end of June, compared with $779 billion a month earlier, the central bank added. ($1 = 6.7885 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

