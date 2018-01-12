FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dec total social financing falls to 1.14 trln yuan
#Financials
January 12, 2018 / 8:22 AM / in 2 days

China Dec total social financing falls to 1.14 trln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, fell to 1.14 trillion yuan ($176.15 billion) in December from 1.60 trillion yuan in November, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The economic barometer has become a gauge of fundraising trends and can provide hints of activity in China’s vast and unregulated shadow banking sector. Chinese authorities have been trying to clamp down on risky forms of lending as part of a broader campaign to contain systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.4716 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
