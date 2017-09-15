China outstanding total social financing up 13.1 pct y/y at end-Aug

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 169.41 trillion yuan ($25.9 trillion) at the end of August, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It can also hint at trends in China’s vast shadow banking sector.

China’s foreign exchange deposits were $787.6 billion at the end of August, compared with $794.6 billion a month earlier, the central bank added.