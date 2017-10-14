China Sept total social financing rises to 1.82 trln yuan

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 Reuters) - China’s total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.82 trillion yuan ($276.66 billion) in September from 1.48 trillion yuan in August, data from the central bank showed on Saturday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It can also hint at trends in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to contain systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.5785 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)