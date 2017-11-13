FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China Oct total social financing falls to 1.04 trln yuan
November 13, 2017 / 8:14 AM / a day ago

RPT-China Oct total social financing falls to 1.04 trln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeating to attach to alert. No change to text.)

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, fell to 1.04 trillion yuan ($156.54 billion) last month from 1.82 trillion yuan in September, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It can also hint at trends in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to contain systemic financial risks.

$1 = 6.6436 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

