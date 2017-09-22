FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's deleveraging to be much more gradual than expected in next few yrs -S&P
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 2:48 AM / in a month

China's deleveraging to be much more gradual than expected in next few yrs -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that China’s deleveraging process will be much more gradual than expected in the next few years, a day after the agency downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating due to risks stemming form a rapid debt buildup.

S&P analysts said during a teleconference the agency does not expect China’s credit growth peaking within one to two years but added risks to the sovereign rating will stabilise in the next few years.

S&P on Thursday lowered China’s sovereign rating to A+ from AA-.

Reporting by Yawen Chen, Elias Glenn and Ryan Woo; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.