Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan delivers a speech at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China still faces very severe external and internal challenges but Beijing has the confidence, patience and determination to achieve the country’s rejuvenation, Vice President Wang Qishan said on Thursday.

Wang, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, also reiterated that China will stick to the path of peaceful development.