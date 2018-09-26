FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

China announces fresh import tariff cuts amid brewing trade war

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state cabinet said on Wednesday the government will cut import tariffs for products including machinery, electrical equipment and textile products beginning on Nov. 1, as the country braces for an escalating trade war with the United States.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech next to U.S. and Chinese flags as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

The cuts are expected to lower costs for consumers and companies by about 60 billion yuan this year, the state cabinet said in a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, according to the state radio.

The overall tariff level will be reduced to 7.5 percent in 2018 from 9.8 percent in 2017 as a result, the state cabinet said.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

