China to remove import tariffs alternative meals from Jan 1

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Monday that it will remove import tariffs on alternative meals, including rapeseed meal, cotton meal, sunflower meal and palm meal, from Jan. 1, 2019.

The move, part of a bundled programme to adjust import tariffs for more than 700 products, was taken to “actively increase imports and reduce institutional costs for imports,” China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website.