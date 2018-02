BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China imported 30,000 tonnes of sugar in January, the lowest monthly volume since August, 2014, customs data showed on Friday, after hefty tariffs imposed last year continued to curb buying.

The volumes were down by 92.5 percent on the same month in 2017.

China also imported 560,000 tonnes of sorghum, down by 0.9 percent on the same month last year, and 390,000 tonnes of corn, a jump of 147 percent. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Joseph Radford)