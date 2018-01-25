China's 2017 coal imports from Russia surge after N.Korea ban -customs

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports from Russia and Mongolia soared in 2017, customs data showed on Thursday, as the two countries filled a supply gap caused by a series of trade sanctions on North Korea.

Arrivals from Russia COA-RUCN-IMP surged 36.3 percent from 2016 to 25.3 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, with December figures at 2.14 million tonnes, up 16.2 percent from a year ago and 11.5 percent from November.

Shipments from Mongolia COA-MNCN-IMP rose to 33.58 million tonnes in 2017, up 27.6 percent from 2016, while December’s imports came in at 2.83 million tonnes, down 18.6 percent from a year ago but up 2.5 percent from November.

Coal imports in 2017 from Australia COA-AUCN-IMP rose 13.4 percent from 2016 to 79.91 million tonnes. In December, China bought 8.07 million tonnes of coal from Australia, up 19.4 percent from a year ago.

Arrivals from Indonesia COA-IDCN-IMP in 2017 fell 9.7 percent from 2016 to 35.28 million tonnes. December imports of 1.71 million tonnes were down 63.1 percent from same period in 2016.