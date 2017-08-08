INSTANT VIEW-China's crude, iron ore imports fall in July

(Adds comment on iron ore imports)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's imports of crude and iron ore fell in July from the previous month, while soybean imports jumped, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Tuesday.

KEY POINTS:

(Monthly figures calculated by Reuters based on official data for first seven months of the year)

Copper: China imported 390,000 tonnes, versus 390,000 tonnes in June

Crude oil: China imported 34.66 million tonnes, versus 36.11 million tonnes in June

Iron ore: China imported 85.74 million tonnes, versus 94.7 million tonnes in June

Soybeans: China imported 10.08 million tonnes, versus 7.69 million tonnes in June

DANIEL HYNES, ANALYST, ANZ, SYDNEY:

"The growth in fixed asset investment we're seeing particularly on the infrastructure side, has been much better than expected for much of the year and that's clearly playing out in terms of domestic demand and import levels.

"We are probably a bit close to that fall away now. We have had elevated levels in terms of seasonal trends, much more than normal, but I certainly think we're going to see a month on month decline pretty soon most likely in August, although imports may hold up better than people expect."

China is the world's biggest net crude oil consumer and top buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soy. (Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Richard Pullin)