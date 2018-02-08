FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
February 8, 2018 / 3:35 AM / a day ago

China copper imports fall 2.2 pct m/m to 440,000 T in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China’s unwrought copper imports fell for a second straight month in January as winter restrictions on the construction sector and high domestic production rates continued to crimp demand for metal from overseas.

Last month’s imports of unwrought copper, which includes anode, refined, and semi-finished copper products, stood at 440,000 tonnes, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

That is down 2.2 percent from December’s 450,000 tonnes but up 15.8 percent from 380,000 tonnes a year ago.

For more details, see (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)

