China Oct copper imports fall to May low as prices soar -customs

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s unwrought copper imports fell in October from a month earlier to their lowest since April, as prices soared to their highest in more than three years, while concentrate arrivals also slipped, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Arrivals of unwrought copper, which includes anode, refined, and semi-finished copper products, stood at 330,000 tonnes last month, up from 290,000 tonnes a year ago, but down from 430,000 tonnes in September, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs.

Imports for the first 10 months of the year were 3.76 million tonnes, down 7.8 percent from the same period in 2016, customs said.

Copper concentrate imports came in at 1.37 million tonnes in October, the lowest since May. Imports were down from 1.47 million tonnes in September, but up from 1.36 million a year ago.