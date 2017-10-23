FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Sept fuel exports sink as refiners run out of quotas, demand improves
October 23, 2017 / 7:28 AM / in 2 days

China's Sept fuel exports sink as refiners run out of quotas, demand improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s gasoline exports in September fell to their lowest monthly level in almost two years, while diesel shipments dropped to the lowest since January, data showed on Monday, as domestic demand picked up ahead of winter and refiners ran out of quotas.

Gasoline exports GL-CNEXP fell by 32.4 percent from a year ago to 570,000 tonnes, the lowest since November 2015, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

Outbound diesel shipments DL-CNEXP in September were down 26.1 percent from a year ago at 1.18 million tonnes. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

