BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* China Dec LNG imports up 34.8 pct y/y at 5.03 mln tonnes, their highest on record, official customs data showed on Tuesday

* That exceeds November’s record of 4.056 mln tonnes

* China 2017 LNG imports were up 46.3 pct on-year at 38.13 mln tonnes, also a record, customs said (Reporting by Josephine Mason)