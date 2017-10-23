China Sept LNG imports 2nd highest on record ahead of winter heating

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s monthly imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped to their second-highest on record in September as the country bids to ramp up supply for households in the north set to use gas for winter heating for the first time in Beijing’s war on smog.

China brought in 3.45 million tonnes of LNG LNG-CNIMP last month, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday, up 37 percent from the same month a year ago.

That’s a notch below the monthly record 3.7 million tonnes, hit in December last year, as households began firing up boilers using gas. Year-to-date arrivals were up 43 percent from the same period last year at 25.55 million tonnes.

The world’s largest energy consumer warned last Thursday that it expects supply and demand conditions will be “serious” this winter, underlining growing concerns that the country’s pipeline storage facilities won’t meet new demand. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)