17 days ago
China's gasoline exports to North Korea fall in June y/y - customs
July 24, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 17 days ago

China's gasoline exports to North Korea fall in June y/y - customs

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China's gasoline exports to North Korea fell in June from a year earlier, but were up strongly from the previous month, data showed on Monday, after state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended sales amid pressure on Pyongyang to rein in its nuclear and missile programmes.

Exports of gasoline to North Korea at 8,262 tonnes were down 30 percent from June last year, but jumped 58 percent from May, according to the General Administration of Customs.

China's imports of iron ore from North Korea in June fell 9.9 percent to 224,059 tonnes from the same period last year, and were down 4 percent from May, the data showed.

China bought no coal for a fourth month after Beijing halted coal shipments in February. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)

