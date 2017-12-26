China imports no iron ore, coal, lead from North Korea in Nov -customs

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China imported no iron ore, coal or lead from North Korea in November, the second full month of the latest trade sanctions imposed by United Nations against Pyongyang, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest economy also did not export any gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or fuel oil to its isolated neighbor, customs data showed.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea in August that could slash by a third the Asian state’s $3 billion annual export revenue in response to its two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

Customs data showed exports of liquefied petroleum gas to North Korea grew up 58.3 percent in November to 99 tonnes compared to a year ago, while ethanol exports rose 82 percent to 3,428 cubic metres.