China Jan-Aug total trade with North Korea falls 57.8 percent: customs

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The value of China’s trade with North Korea in the January-to-August period tumbled 57.8 percent from a year earlier to $1.51 billion, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday.

Flags of China and North Korea are seen outside the closed Ryugyong Korean Restaurant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, in this April 12, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell/Files

Imports from North Korea in that period fell a steep 89.3 percent to $143.6 million, while exports fell 38.9 percent to $1.36 billion.

China’s total trade with North Korea was valued at $219.9 million in August, up from $194.62 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in August were worth $200.7 million, up from $177.48 million the previous month.