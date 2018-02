BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea fell to $215.97 million in January, the lowest since at least June 2014, final trade numbers from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

China’s exports to North Korea totaled $168.88 million in January compared with $257.73 million in December, while imports from North Korea were $47.09 million versus $54.68 million in December. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)