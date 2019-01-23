Money News
January 23, 2019 / 8:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's trade with North Korea falls 51 percent in 2018

1 Min Read

Trucks cross Friendship Bridge from China's Dandong, Liaoning province, to North Korea's Sinuiju September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea fell 51.2 percent to $2.43 billion in 2018, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Imports from North Korea fell 87.7 percent to $213.15 million, while exports to North Korea dropped 31.7 percent to $2.22 billion.

China’s total trade with North Korea was valued at $228.89 million in December, down from $247.75 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in December were $207.43 million, down from $227.70 million the preceding month.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below